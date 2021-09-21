.
European court finds Russia responsible for assassination of Alexander Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko, then an officer of Russia's state security service FSB, attends a news conference in Moscow in this November 17, 1998 file picture. (File photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The European Court of Human Rights rules that Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the United Kingdom in 2006, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The court ruled that Lugovoy and Kovtun were acting as agents of the Russian state in Litvinenko’s assassination, which took place in 2006 after being poisoned with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope.

“Russia was responsible for assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko in the UK,” the court said in a statement on its ruling.

After moving to Britain, Litvinenko, a former FSB officer and whistleblower, become a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Developing

