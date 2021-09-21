.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal

  • Font
French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint press conference at Farmleigh House and Estate in Dublin on May 20, 2021. (AFP)
French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint press conference at Farmleigh House and Estate in Dublin on May 20, 2021. (AFP)

France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian declared on Monday that there is a “crisis of trust” with the US after it signed a submarine deal with Australia that cost Paris its pre-existing defense contract with Canberra.

Le Drian described Washington’s move as a “brutal, unexpected and unexplained breach” of a contract and a relationship, the latest statement in the escalating rhetoric since the announcement of the new security alliance last week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is a crisis of trust beyond the fact that the contract is being broken, as if Europe itself didn’t have any interest to defend in that region [Indo-Pacific],” he said.

The US and Britain announced on September 15 a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which is widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Australia then scrapped a 2016 multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The announcement enraged Paris that accused the Washington of “duplicity”, and Canberra of “betrayal” and declared that a crisis struck at the heart of Western alliances.

Le Drian said that while the US is focusing its foreign policy on confronting China, Europe should unite in prioritizing their own strategies and interests.

“The Europeans’ fundamental interests need to be taken into account by the US which is our ally. And the Europeans shall not be left behind in the strategy chosen by the US,” he said.

Earlier in the day, President of the European Council Charles Michel accused the US of a “lack of loyalty” over its new submarine deal with Australia, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen described Washington’s treatment of Paris as “unacceptable.”

The White House on Monday said it was not backing out of the deal with Australia and that President Joe Biden was going to call his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the next few days to reaffirm US commitment to its “oldest and closest partner” and discuss recent developments.

Read more:

EU Chief blasts US ‘lack of loyalty’ after Australia submarine deal enrages France

US will not back out of Australia submarine deal, Biden to speak with Macron soon: WH

France could block EU-Australia trade deal in retaliation for submarine crisis

EU Chief says France’s treatment in Australia, US, UK submarine deal ‘unacceptable’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
Top Content
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More