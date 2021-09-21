.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India’s Modi amid submarine spat

  • Font
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India’s Modi amid submarine spat

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Tuesday co-operating over the IndoPacific region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as France deals with the fallout from Australia’s cancellation of a $40 billion French submarine order.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron’s office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled its previous nuclear submarine deal with France.

Australia said last week that it would scrap an earlier 2016 deal with France’s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership. France called it a stab in the back.

China in turn denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, warning of an intensified arms race in the region.

Read more:

World leaders return to UN for first time in two years amid escalating crises

France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal

French FM urges Europeans to ‘think hard’ on alliances after US-Australia deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert
Top Content
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More