Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges end to expulsion of Haitians

Haitian migrants who have arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city on Sunday, hire moto taxis after leaving the airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 19, 2021. (Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol)
Haitian migrants who have arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city on Sunday, hire moto taxis after leaving the airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 19, 2021. (Reuters/Ralph Tedy Erol)
US foreign policy

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged President Biden to put an immediate end to the expulsion of Haitian migrants from a Texas border region.

“Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable. This behavior must be addressed and you must promote accountability. The images turn your stomach. It must be stopped.”

He urged an end to deportations. “Such a decision defies common sense. It also defies common decency.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations voiced deep concern at mass US deportations of Haitian migrants, warning that people with serious asylum claims may be at risk.

The UN human rights and refugee agencies stressed that everyone applying for asylum has a right to have their claims considered.

