.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK PM Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon’s Bezos: Downing Street

  • Font
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 20, 2021. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, in New York, US, September 20, 2021. (Reuters)

UK PM Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon’s Bezos: Downing Street

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the issue of taxation when he met Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos in New York, Downing Street said.

“The prime minister raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be in implementing the G7 agreement on tax,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bezos pledged on Monday to give away $1 billion in grants this year to focus on efforts around conservation.

The pledge is a part of his previously announced Bezos Earth Fund, which the Amazon founder started last year to execute his $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists and non-profit organizations in the fight against climate change.

“The prime minister welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund’s commitment, announced tonight, to give $1 billion to protect forests and remove carbon from the air,” Downing Street said.

“The prime minister and Mr. Bezos agreed to work together to see what more could be done in the run up to and at COP26.”

Read more:

India’s Future Retail files new case against Amazon in top court over $3.4 bln deal

Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000 people around the world

Google to appeal $590 mln French fine in copyright row

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert
Top Content
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior
After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More