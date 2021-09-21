.
UK, US discuss Iran, Afghanistan, security deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Mary Truss on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the UN General Assembly in New York and held discussions on Iran, Afghanistan and the trilateral security partnership between the US, Australia and the UK, Britain’s foreign office said.

