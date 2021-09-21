UK, US discuss Iran, Afghanistan, security deal
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the UN General Assembly in New York and held discussions on Iran, Afghanistan and the trilateral security partnership between the US, Australia and the UK, Britain’s foreign office said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
British intelligence did not expect Kabul to fall this year: Raab
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
US lawmakers: Biden ‘not living in reality’ for calling Afghanistan pullout a success