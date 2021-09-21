.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN chief Guterres urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions

  • Font
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at United Nations headquarters in New York. (AP)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at United Nations headquarters in New York. (AP)

UN chief Guterres urges US-China dialogue, warns of divisions

AFP

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the United States and China to engage in dialogue, warning of an increasingly divided world.

“I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence – and ultimately two different military and geopolitical strategies,” Guterres said as he opened the annual UN General Assembly.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War. To restore trust and inspire hope, we need cooperation,” he said.

“We need dialogue. We need understanding.”

Biden says US starting ‘era of relentless diplomacy’ after Afghanistan World News Biden says US starting ‘era of relentless diplomacy’ after Afghanistan

The summit will feature the first speech to the world body by US President Joe Biden, who has described a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also set to address the United Nations but by video in light of Covid restrictions.

Guterres said that divisions between the two powers set back efforts on other key priorities including reversing coups.

Since February, militaries have seized control both in Myanmar and Guinea and Afghanistan’s Western-backed government collapsed to the Taliban.

“We are also seeing an explosion in seizures of power by force. Military coups are back. The lack of unity among the international community does not help,” Guterres said.

“Geopolitical divisions are undermining international cooperation and limiting the capacity of the Security Council to take the necessary decisions.”

Read more:

World leaders return to UN for first time in two years amid escalating crises

One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert

World powers to meet with Iran at UN to push for return to nuclear talks: France

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More