.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US domestic terrorism investigations have more than doubled: FBI chief

  • Font
FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Threats to the Homeland Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
Terrorism

US domestic terrorism investigations have more than doubled: FBI chief

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The number of US domestic terrorism cases under investigation by the FBI has more than doubled since spring 2020, its director told a Senate hearing on Tuesday, after the Justice Department warned that white supremacists and militias pose a growing threat.

“The domestic terrorism caseload has exploded,” FBI Director Chris Wray said during testimony before the US Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The bureau now has about 2,700 domestic terror investigations open, up sharply form about 1,000 in the spring of 2020, Wray said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“To meet that evolving threat, the FBI has surged resources to our domestic terrorism investigations in the last year, increasing personnel by 260%,” Wray said.

Domestic terrorism took on new urgency after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters had shown white supremacists and militia groups to be the country’s greatest domestic security threat.

In June, Biden’s administration released a 30-page plan to counter domestic terrorism.

It calls for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

Read more:

Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials

US National Guard troops depart Capitol for first time since January 6 attack

Pro-Trump white supremacists say: 'We don't need Muslims'

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert
Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
New Greece wildfire breaks out, prompting evacuations New Greece wildfire breaks out, prompting evacuations
COVID-19 travel: India warns UK citizens of compulsory quarantine amid vaccine spat  COVID-19 travel: India warns UK citizens of compulsory quarantine amid vaccine spat 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More