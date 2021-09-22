.
First call since France-US row; Macron orders French envoy back to US

President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, June 11, 2021. (Reuters)
“The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners,” a joint statement read.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US-French ties appeared to be back on track Wednesday after a phone call between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Paris, Emmanuel Macron.

A joint statement from the White House and Elysee said that Macron ordered his envoy to the US to return to Washington less than a week after he withdrew the ambassador in response to the submarine deal signed between the US and Australia.

Relations between the US and its oldest ally in Europe quickly deteriorated following the deal's announcement, which saw France lose out on a multi-billion contract to build submarines for Australia.

In addition to the deal, the US, Australia and the United Kingdom announced a new Indo-Pacific alliance. This caught France and the European Union by surprise.

But Biden quickly requested a call with Macron. This took place early Wednesday, according to the White House.

“The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners.”

The joint statement said that in-depth consultations would be held between the pair, and they would meet in October.

“The United States also recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO,” the statement said.

