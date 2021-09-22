Georgia woman arrested, charged after throwing injured puppy into ocean

A woman from the US state of Georgia is currently in custody on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after she was seen throwing an injured puppy into the ocean, police confirmed.

Candy Selena Marban was arrested a day after a witnesses saw her throwing her puppy into the ocean in the area of South Beach, Georgia.

Marban said her dog had been injured a week earlier and that she could not afford to pay for treatment. Police said there was no attempt to obtain professional medical treatment by the puppy’s owner.

She was arrested after a wanted poster by the police which was shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook in less than 24 hours.

“The original call was that she was throwing the dog into the water,” the Associated Press quoted Tybee Island police Lt. Emory Randolph as saying.

“Some witnesses were very upset about that,” he added.

Police said one of the dog’s legs was severely injured, but that they were yet unsure how the puppy’s injury came to be.

Police officers said they have taken the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah, Georgia. A veterinarian then decided the puppy had to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe.

“Our team then transported the puppy for emergency medical treatment in Savannah. After a thorough examination, the veterinarian determined that the extent of the dog’s injuries was so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia. With this new information, detectives secured warrants for Candy Selena Marban on the felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. At the time of this posting, Marban has not been located,” Tybee Island police said in a post on Facebook.

