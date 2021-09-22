.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany’s defense ministry investigating employee over suspected far-right links

  • Font
The main entrance of the German Defence Ministry is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2018. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
The main entrance of the German Defence Ministry is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2018. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Germany’s defense ministry investigating employee over suspected far-right links

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Germany’s defense ministry is investigating an employee over suspected far-right links, a spokesman said on Wednesday, following a report in Spiegel magazine that the military intelligence service had warned it about one of its workers.

“We are talking about a suspected case of far-right extremism. The person is a civilian employee,” a spokesman for the defence ministry told reporters in Berlin.

Spiegel said the employee had access to sensitive information and worked in the planning and steering of the German military’s foreign missions as well as overseeing special forces operations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added the civil servant was immediately barred from all internal defense ministry systems.

Earlier the ministry said on Twitter “current investigations” showed control mechanisms were effective.

“There is no space for extremism in the Bundeswehr. We have made this clear time and again, and we will continue to crack down rigorously on any such activities,” it added.

The German military has been plagued by a series of far-right incidents in the past years.

The most prominent case prompted Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to disband an entire company of the elite special forces unit KSK in 2020 after police seized weapons and ammunition during a raid on the property of a KSK soldier in the eastern state of Saxony.

Established in 1996, the KSK’s reputation was tarnished in 2003 when its then-commander was forced into early retirement after he was accused of being close to far-right extremists - links that have continued to dog the unit’s reputation.

In May, a young army officer went on trial in Frankfurt, accused of planning to attack one or more politicians while posing as a Syrian asylum seeker to try to whip up anger against migrants.

Read more:

Germany’s far-right AfD firms up election strategy

Pandemic caused growth in German far-right extremism: Minister

Merkel’s favored successor to become German defense minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More