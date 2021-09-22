.
US, French top diplomats shake hands amid submarine contract row

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deliver remarks at the installation of a model of the Statue of Liberty at the French Ambassador?s residence in Washington D.C., U.S., July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deliver remarks at the installation of a model of the Statue of Liberty at the French Ambassador?s residence in Washington D.C., U.S., July 14, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shook hands with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday in the highest-level contact between the allies since a crisis erupted last week over a submarine contract.

“They said hello to each other. That’s normal,” a French diplomatic source said.

The two were attending a meeting at the United Nations on troubled Libya’s peace process and did not speak to each other at length, although they could hold a separate meeting later, the source said.

The encounter comes as President Joe Biden prepares to speak by telephone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a bid to calm the outrage in Paris.

France was livid after Australia canceled a giant contact for French conventional submarines and said it would pick US nuclear versions as it entered a new three-way alliance with Washington and London.

US officials said that Blinken, a fluent French speaker, spoke at length last week to Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador who has been recalled for consultations to Paris as a protest.

But Le Drian has said he had no meeting scheduled during the week of UN diplomacy with Blinken as he accused the United States of violating their friendship.

