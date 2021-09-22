World’s oldest identical twins, aged 107, now Guinness World Record holders

Two Japanese sisters, aged 107 years and 330 days, are now Guinness World Record holders after being officially announced the world’s oldest living identical twins.

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, were born on November 5, 1913, as the eldest and second daughters in a family that lived in Shodo Island, Kagawa Prefecture.

Of the 11 siblings, Umeno is the third and Koume is the fourth child.

After getting married, Umeno had four children and Koume, three.

Umeno lives in Shodo Island, Kagawa and Koume lives in Oita.

Both siblings are described as sociable and positive people, and even though they were unable to catch up with each other often, except at weddings and funerals, from around 70 years old, they began traveling together for some Buddhist pilgrimages every year.

They both now live in separate rest homes, Umeno from this April and Koume since age of 106.

This record was verified by the family applying to Guinness World Records.

The twins were aware of previous record holders, Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, and had joked about reaching their age, although not expecting to really break it, the organization said on Monday, announcing the certification.

Under the situation of COVID-19, the certificate was sent to their rest homes and handed to them by caretakers.

Previous record holders of oldest identical twins ever (female) and oldest identical living twins (female) were Kin Narita and Gin Kanie (Japan) at age of 107 years old and 175 days.

The title for the oldest person living currently belongs to Kane Tanaka, who is now at the age of 118. The oldest person ever (male) is Jiroemon Kimura, of Japan, who was born on 19 April 1897 and passed away aged 116 years 54 days on 12 June 2013.

The oldest person ever to have lived was Jeanne Louise Calment (France) who lived to 122 years and 164 days.

