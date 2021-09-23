Erdogan says US-Turkey ties are not healthy, need to sort out defense contracts

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday his country’s ties with the US were “not healthy” and Washington needed to “sort out” its issues over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, according to Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

Erdogan said he worked well with former US Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, but noted: “I cannot say that we started well with [Joe] Biden.”

The Turkish President stressed that Turkey would buy whatever it needs for defense purposes from which country it can: “Turkey will take whatever it takes to defend itself.”

Ties between the US and Turkey soured earlier this year when Washington sanctioned Ankara for its purchase of the Russian S-400 and expelled Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program where it was a buyer and a manufacturer. Tensions between the two NATO countries also heightened over Biden's criticism of Ankara's human rights record and US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, Turkey labels as terrorists.

Erdogan said the “current trajectory” of the two NATO countries does not “bode well.”

