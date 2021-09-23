.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lava engulfs towns after volcano on Spain’s Canary Island bursts 

  • Font
Screen grab from a video taken by a night drone shows a volcano erupting and tongues of lava in La Palma, Spain September 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Screen grab from a video taken by a night drone shows a volcano erupting and tongues of lava in La Palma, Spain September 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Lava engulfs towns after volcano on Spain’s Canary Island bursts

Reuters, Madrid 

Published: Updated:

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma shot lava into the air in loud bursts on Thursday morning while toxic ash blanketed the surrounding area.

For a fifth day, lava flowing down the slopes of the volcano engulfed houses, schools and banana plantations, although more slowly than in previous days.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Everything that started on Sunday as something out of the ordinary, something beautiful to watch, turned into a tragedy the next day,” said Nancy, who owns a local jewelry business. “I have many friends there, families who have lost everything. Our hearts are broken.”

Streams of black lava have advanced slowly westward since Sunday, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island’s biggest export.

The lava has destroyed nearly 200 houses and forced thousands of people to flee.

Property portal Idealista estimated the volcano had so far destroyed property worth around 87 million euros ($102 million).

Spanish banking associations offered to provide vacant properties held by banks to people who have lost their homes.

Local authorities have warned people to clean vegetables and clothes to avoid ingesting the toxic ash.

A cloud of sulphur dioxide is expected to move east in the coming hours over the rest of the Canary archipelago, the Iberian peninsula and the Mediterranean.

Read more:

Volcano eruption destroys homes in Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands, lava threatens some homes

Alert raised over quake surge around volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Top Content
Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’ Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in US Congress Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in US Congress
Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More