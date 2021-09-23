Shooting at US army base in Washington was an ‘exercise,’ no casualties: Official

A reported shooting at the US Army’s highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said.

Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP.

Reports of an active shooter situation at Ft. Meade are not true. There is a regularly-planned security exercise underway, but no actual incidents have occurred. For more information, please contact Ft. Meade Army Garrison. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) September 23, 2021

An emergency official said earlier that five people were injured in the shooting.

“We had an active shooter at 9:46. We have five casualties,” Jeffrey McClendon, emergency manager with the base emergency operations center, told AFP.

Mclendon said the shooter was “contained” and that the status of those injured was unclear.

