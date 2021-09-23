.
Shooting at US army base in Washington was an ‘exercise,’ no casualties: Official

Fort Meade announced on Sept. 14 that it will execute an Integrated Protection Exercise starting September 21 through September 24, 2021. (Twitter/@FtMeadeMD)
AFP

Published: Updated:

A reported shooting at the US Army’s highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said.

Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP.

An emergency official said earlier that five people were injured in the shooting.

“We had an active shooter at 9:46. We have five casualties,” Jeffrey McClendon, emergency manager with the base emergency operations center, told AFP.

Mclendon said the shooter was “contained” and that the status of those injured was unclear.

