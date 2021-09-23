.
US to give $336 million in aid to Venezuelans: State Department

Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol's van after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, US, May 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol's van after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, US, May 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

The US is giving $247 million in humanitarian aid and $89 million in economic and development aid to Venezuelans, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This assistance supports more than 7 million of the most vulnerable Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 5.7 million Venezuelans who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them,” Price said.

