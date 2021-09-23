US to give $336 million in aid to Venezuelans: State Department

The US is giving $247 million in humanitarian aid and $89 million in economic and development aid to Venezuelans, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“This assistance supports more than 7 million of the most vulnerable Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 5.7 million Venezuelans who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them,” Price said.

Read more:

Venezuela opposition parties to announce participation in regional vote : Sources

Gunmen kidnap 20 foreigners, likely from Haiti and Venezuela, from Mexico hotel

Venezuela’s warring sides to resume talks in September; opposition leader freed