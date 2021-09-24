.
Catalan leader Puigdemont out of jail in Sardinia

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont leaves after being released from jail on September 24, 2021 in Sassari, Sardinia island, Italy. (Gianni Biddau/AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, arrested in Italy at Spain’s request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, left jail on Friday, an AFP reporter said.

Earlier, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said that contrary to his previous statement, the 58-year-old was free to leave the country but would attend the next hearing in his extradition fight, on October 4.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament, is wanted by Madrid on charges of sedition over his attempts to lead a Catalan breakaway from Spain in October 2017, which sparked the country’s worst political crisis in decades.

