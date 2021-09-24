.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Chad’s top diplomat warns against Russian interference

  • Font
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov (L) welcomes Libya's PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah during a meeting in Moscow, on April 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov (L) welcomes Libya's PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah during a meeting in Moscow, on April 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Chad’s top diplomat warns against Russian interference

“There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic,” he said.

AFP

Published: Updated:

Chad’s foreign minister warned against outside interference on Thursday, referencing Russian paramilitaries operating in neighboring countries.

Cherif Mahamat Zene said “external interference, wherever it comes from, poses a very serious problem for the stability and security of my country,” when asked about Russia’s Wagner Group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He told AFP and Africa Confidential on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that every measure would be taken “to ensure” Chad is protected.

“There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic,” he said.

Zene said rebels who killed former president Idriss Deby Itno in fighting in April had been trained by the private security Wagner Group.

“We have reason to be concerned about the presence of these mercenaries,” he said, adding though that Chad did not have proof that the mercenaries were in the country.

Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic (CAR), where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.

This week, France warned Mali that using the Wagner Group would isolate the country internationally after reports that Mali’s army-dominated government was close to hiring 1,000 of the paramilitaries.

Read more: Libya conflict: Sirte-Jufra ‘red line’ set to be next major flashpoint

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More