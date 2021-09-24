EU-US tech talks to go ahead despite France’s outrage over Australia submarine deal

The European Union said on Thursday that trade and tech talks with the US will go ahead as planned next week, despite France’s ongoing crisis with the US after Washington snubbed Paris in a submarine deal with Australia.

“The Commission confirms that the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will take place in Pittsburgh next week,” said EU Commission Spokesperson for Trade and Agriculture, Miriam García Ferrer.

Paris had put forward the idea of delaying the conference in retaliation against Washington for the Indo-Pacific crisis, which had Australia scrapping a 2016 multi-billion-dollar contract with France in favor of US nuclear-powered submarines.

“Strategic alliances are about shaping common approaches and also overcoming difficulties,” said EU trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.

The announcement of the conference going forward comes a day after US President Joe Biden spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Macron agreed to return the French ambassador to Washington and to continue discussions to repair the rift in the relationship.

However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed on Thursday that resolving the crisis will take “time” and “action”.

