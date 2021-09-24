.
Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder files appeal: Court

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin poses in a combination of booking photographs at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. Picture taken May 31, 2020. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
ormer Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin poses in a combination of booking photographs at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. Picture taken May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder files appeal: Court

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of murdering George Floyd, filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court Thursday night, citing 14 complaints related to his trial earlier this year.

Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction, accusing the state of prejudicial misconduct, among other objections.

Floyd’s death in May 2020 sparked America’s biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

