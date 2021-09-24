.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

  • Font
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 09, 2020, shows an aerial view of the Caucasus mountains in Russia with Mount Elbrus (5642 m) in the background. Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak, Russia's emergencies ministry said on September 24, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
This file photo taken on October 09, 2020, shows an aerial view of the Caucasus mountains in Russia with Mount Elbrus (5642 m) in the background. Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak, Russia's emergencies ministry said on September 24, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Five climbers died after they got caught in a sudden snowstorm on Russia’s Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, officials said.

The other 14 members of the party were rescued on the peak in the Caucasus in high winds and heavy snow amid temperatures of minus -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), the regional emergency ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The group of Russian climbers sent out a mayday call just after 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday, the ministry added. Eleven of the survivors were taken to hospital, it added.

One member of the group broke his leg as he was being brought down, Denis Alimov, who organized guides for the climb, told TASS news agency.

“Probably because of this, the group lost time, the weather deteriorated catastrophically... They decided to split the group into three parts - those going faster and those going slower,” he told TASS.

“As they descended, two more people died in one of the groups. But the decision to split up was the right one, otherwise there might have been more casualties.”

Guides with the group suffered frostbite and other injuries.

Read more:

COVID-19 surge fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest

Search underway for three climbers on Pakistan’s K2 mountain

One Swiss, one American die on Mount Everest in year’s first casualties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More