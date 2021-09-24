.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Last migrants removed from camp under Texas bridge: US homeland security chief

  • Font
Haitian migrants who have just arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city, Sept. 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Haitian migrants who have just arrived after US authorities flew them out of a Texas border city, Sept. 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Last migrants removed from camp under Texas bridge: US homeland security chief

AFP

Published: Updated:

The last, mostly Haitian migrants who camped illegally under a Texas bridge, sparking a major border crisis for President Joe Biden’s administration, have left or been removed, a top official said Friday.

“As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants at the camp underneath the Del Rio bridge,” Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary, told reporters at the White House.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mayorkas said “some have been returned to Haiti. Others have been moved to processing facilities along the border... and many of them will be returned to Haiti from there.”

Thousands had voluntarily returned across the border to Mexico, he said.

The most vulnerable, including those with medical issues or making claims of having been tortured, are put into the immigration system and will have their futures decided by a court, Mayorkas said.

The top Biden administration official was speaking after an uproar over photos that showed confrontations between border patrol officers on horseback and Haitian migrants on foot.

Mayorkas acknowledged the “horror” that many, including Biden, had felt on seeing the dramatic pictures, but stressed that an investigation would determine exactly what happened. He said agents often rode horses in the rough terrain and that this “has actually saved lives, many times before.”

Read more: Biden’s special envoy to Haiti resigns over ‘inhumane’ US expulsion of migrants

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support
llamas could be a secret weapon in the fight against COVID-19: Research llamas could be a secret weapon in the fight against COVID-19: Research
British police arrest man over killing of school teacher in London park British police arrest man over killing of school teacher in London park
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More