.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

  • Font
This picture taken on September 9, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 10 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) taking part in a photo session with participants in the military parade in Pyongyang. (AFP)
This picture taken on September 9, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 10 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) taking part in a photo session with participants in the military parade in Pyongyang. (AFP)

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

Reuters

Published: Updated:

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the “US hostile policy” toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a formal end to the Korean War in an address to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the United States, or with the United States and China, make such a declaration.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

“Nothing will change as long as the political circumstances around the DPRK remains unchanged and the US hostile policy is not shifted, although the termination of the war is declared hundreds of times,” Ri said on KCNA, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

“The US withdrawal of its double-standards and hostile policy is the top priority in stabilizing the situation of the Korean peninsula and ensuring peace on it.”

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the UN assembly and said the United States wants “sustained diplomacy” to resolve the crisis surrounding North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea has rejected US overtures to engage in dialogue and the head of the UN atomic watchdog said this week that Pyongyang's nuclear program is going “full steam ahead.”

North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles last week, the latest volley in an arms race in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons amid fruitless efforts to start talks to defuse tensions.

Read more:

North Korea says US, UK, Australia submarine deal could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South Korea’s military

Latest North Korea missile launch is not a threat to US, allies: US military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More