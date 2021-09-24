.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Congress approve $1 bln funding for Israel’s Iron Dome 

  • Font
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
The Dome of the US Capitol is seen on September 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

US Congress approve $1 bln funding for Israel’s Iron Dome

AFP, Washington 

Published: Updated:

US lawmakers green-lit $1 billion Thursday to resupply Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate bill following a revolt from the Democrats’ left flank.

The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording.

The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.

Israel PM touts US friendship after House backs bill to provide $1 bln for Iron Dome Middle East Israel PM touts US friendship after House backs bill to provide $1 bln for Iron Dome

“Passage of this bill reflects the great unity in Congress... for Israel’s security,” Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the House Democrats, said in a speech on the chamber floor.

“Assistance to Israel is vital, because Israel’s security is an imperative for America’s security.”

Iron Dome has destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and shells launched by Hamas before they were able to hit populated areas, Israeli officials say.

It has been backed by the US since it was launched a decade ago to the tune of $1.6 billion, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The progressive group’s move had angered members of both parties, with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denouncing what he called a Democratic capitulation to “the anti-Semitic influence of their radical members.”

Dean Phillips, a Democratic congressman from Minnesota, tweeted he was “incredulous” that colleagues would object to defending “one of our most important allies” from Hamas rockets.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked both parties for their commitment to the country’s security and the American people for their “steadfast friendship.”

And later in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz, discussing “regional developments including the need to stop the Iranian nuclear program from advancing,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“Minister Gantz also thanked Secretary Austin for the continued support of the US Administration and the Pentagon for the processes to equip Israel with the means necessary to defend itself and its citizens,” according to the Pentagon.

The objections to the funding underlined however that progressives are becoming increasingly skeptical of no-strings-attached aid to Israel, three months after Naftali ousted hardline right-wing premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim US congresswomen, have both tweeted their disapproval of the funding, citing human rights violations against Palestinians and illegal settlement expansion.

Read more:

Israel PM touts US friendship after House backs bill to provide $1 bln for Iron Dome

Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in US Congress

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More