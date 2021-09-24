US condemns Taliban’s plan to reinstate executions, amputations as punishment

The US condemns the Taliban’s plan to bring back executions and amputations as punishments for crimes committed in Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

Price said the punishments would “constitute clear gross human rights violations.” He added: “We stand firm with the international community to hold

perpetrators of these, of any such abuses, accountable.”

The US statement comes a day after Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said in an interview with The Associated Press that executions and amputations were “necessary” punishments to maintain security in Afghanistan.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan on August 15, the Taliban have launched a charm offensive to rehabilitate their hardline image from their 1996-2001 era when they performed public executions, men who didn’t pray in mosques where whipped, women’s every day movements were restricted and an extreme interpretation of Islamic law, Sharia, was enforced.

However, it seems the Taliban are not changing much of their core values as Turabi stressed in his interview with The Associated Press that the group will carry out punishments as it sees fit and demanded the international community not interfere.

