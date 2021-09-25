.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont says returning to Belgium

  • Font
Ousted Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont speaks via video-conference during a rally to officially launch the electoral campaign of pro-independence Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) party in Barcelona. (File photo: AFP)

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont says returning to Belgium

AFP

Published: Updated:

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but that he would return to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain’s extradition request.

Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain’s request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking as he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thousands of Catalans protest in Barcelona for independence from Spain World News Thousands of Catalans protest in Barcelona for independence from Spain

“I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member,” he told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero.

“On October 4, I am summoned to Sassari court (in northern Sardinia).

“I will in fact attend, because every time I have been summoned by the courts, I have presented myself,” he added.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament who fled Spain following the 2017 vote, had left jail in the Sardinian town of Sassari on Friday to cheers from supporters outside.

The 58-year-old separatist leader had spent the night there after being taken into custody the day before, but his lawyer said he had been told he was free to leave.

Read more:

Catalan leader Puigdemont out of jail in Sardinia

Thousands of Catalans protest in Barcelona for independence from Spain

No independence for Catalonia, says Spanish PM

Support for secession slips in Catalonia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More