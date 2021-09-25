.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Japan’s Princess Mako declines one-off payment in controversial marriage: Media

  • Font
Japan's Princess Mako visits the Peruvian-Japanese Cultural Centre in Lima, Peru July 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Japan's Princess Mako visits the Peruvian-Japanese Cultural Centre in Lima, Peru July 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Japan’s Princess Mako declines one-off payment in controversial marriage: Media

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off, $1-million payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, reports said on Saturday, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiancé.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 29-year-old grand-daughter of then-Emperor Akihito and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro’s mother and her former fiancé.

But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.

The government is set to agree that the princess forego the payment, worth up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million) for royals giving up their status to marry commoners, amid public criticism over her fiance, public broadcaster NHK and others said.

NHK said the wedding date may be announced in October.

Officials of the Imperial Household Agency were not immediately available to comment.

A Japanese broadcaster, anticipating an imminent wedding, recently tracked down Komuro in New York. He was shown sporting a ponytail, a detail that has caused an uproar among some Japanese users of Twitter.

Media have said the couple plan to live in the United States. Under Japan's males-only royal succession law, female members of the imperial family lose their status on marrying commoners.

Read more:

Clean-energy supply chain to be key focal point at Quad nations summit: Australian PM

Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt

London police rule out new probe into Princess Diana interview

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou
Catalan leader Puigdemont out of jail in Sardinia Catalan leader Puigdemont out of jail in Sardinia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More