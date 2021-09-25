Rising COVID-19 cases in areas without school masking policies: Studies

The importance of using layered prevention strategies - including universal masking - to stop the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe in-person education, was found in the results from three studies released on Friday by the US’ Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

America’s health protection agency published the studies in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). It was found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period.

One report from Arizona revealed that schools in two of the state’s most populous counties were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks if they did not have a mask requirement at the start of school compared with schools that required universal masking on day one.

Universal masking is an important component in the recommended layered prevention strategy for schools, and this study demonstrates that facemasks when used as part of the larger strategy can reduce spread of COVID-19 and prevent outbreaks in schools, the CDC said in a press statement.

Another report found that during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was lower among counties with school mask requirements (16.32 per 100,000/day) compared with counties without school mask requirements (34.85 cases per 100,000/day). This highlights the impact that universal masking policies can have on the communities that surround these school districts, as the impact of the policies can reduce the burden on the health care systems that support these school districts.

A third report studied COVID-19-related school closures and found that despite an estimated 1,801 school closures so far this school year, 96 percent of public schools have been able to remain open for full in-person learning. The continued focus on providing students with a safe environment for in-person learning is one of the main priorities for CDC’s guidance, and can be best achieved by following a layered prevention strategy.

Promoting vaccination of eligible persons, mask wearing, and screening testing are all proven methods to continue to work towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

