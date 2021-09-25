Russia urges US to ‘be more active’ in reviving Iran nuclear talks

Russia urged the US to take a more active approach in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

“It seems evident they should be more active [in] resolving all issues related [to the deal],” Lavrov told reporters at the UN in New York, AFP quoted him as saying.

Talks between Iran and the US to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal have stalled under new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Experts also believe that Raisi is stacking his cabinet with hardliners to pressure the US into making concessions in the nuclear talks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that talks to revive the nuclear accord will resume “very soon” adding that Tehran didn’t want to quit the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Washington’s patience seems to wearing thin with US officials warned of “Plan B” should Tehran move forward with its nuclear program, and stressed that time was running out for Iran to take a positive step towards resuming talks.

