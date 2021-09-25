.
.
.
.
Three children killed in Croatia, suspect thought to be father

Police officers stand in front of an apartment building where a man allegedly killed his three children and attempted suicide afterwards, in Zagreb, Croatia. (AP)
Police officers stand in front of an apartment building where a man allegedly killed his three children and attempted suicide afterwards, in Zagreb, Croatia. (AP)

The Associated Press, Zagreb, Croatia

Published: Updated:

A 56-year-old man is suspected of killing three young children in Croatia’s capital Saturday, authorities said, while local media identified the man as the children’s father.

The state prosecutor in Zagreb said the suspect, an Austrian citizen, was suspected of “grave murder... at the harm of three underage children.”

Police said earlier that officers found the children’s bodies and a man in poor condition in a Zagreb apartment around 2 a.m. after they had been informed of an attempted suicide.

The children had been killed, and the adult was taken to a local hospital, a police statement said.

Croatian media reported that the man had posted a note on Facebook saying he could not go on because of various financial and emotional problems.

News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy.

The news site said the man was a financial expert who had owned own businesses or worked as a consultant for other companies.

No other details were immediately available.

