.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia

  • Font
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after chairing the cabinet meeting in Ankara, on December 14, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Turkey will purchase new Russian missile defenses despite US opposition, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with CBS News posted on the US network’s website.

The US has urged Turkey not to go ahead with the delivery of Russian S-400 missiles and jettison the battery it already acquired, even as Ankara engages in talks with Moscow over the delivery of a second system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey and Russia have been negotiating over technology transfers and local production ahead of a potential purchase of a second system. Turkey acquired the first battery in 2019.

The US has imposed sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry over the missile purchase, saying the Russian system could be used to gather intelligence on Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 stealth jet. It previously suspended Turkish defense contractors from the international program to help build the F-35.

“Nobody will be able to interfere in terms of what kind of defense systems we acquire, from which country, at what level, Erdogan told CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan when asked if he intends to buy another round of S-400s.

“We are the only ones to make such decisions, the Turkish leader said.

When Brennan said, “that sounds like a yes, Erdogan answered, “Of course, of course, yes.

The interview was taped Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, and will air in full Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.

Alexander Mikheyev, the head of Russia’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said in August that Turkey was in the final stages of negotiating a new deal for S-400 systems. Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet next week in Sochi, Russia.

“We will of course reach an important decision in Turkey-Russia relations, Erdogan said.

Read more:

Erdogan says US-Turkey ties are not healthy, need to sort out defense contracts

More sanctions on Turkey if they purchase new arms from Russia: Senior US diplomat

Erdogan says US-Turkey problems can be solved after meeting Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization
Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More