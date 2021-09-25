.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two Canadians freed by China have arrived in Canada after three-way deal

  • Font
People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Reuters)

Two Canadians freed by China have arrived in Canada after three-way deal

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two Canadians freed from years of detention in China as part of a three-way deal involving the US arrived in their country Saturday and were greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

TV footage aired by CTV showed Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor arriving in Calgary in western Canada and being welcomed and hugged by Trudeau, the culmination of a deal that included Canada releasing the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Two Michaels, as they have become known in Canada, had been arrested and imprisoned on espionage charges in the days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The seemingly tit-for-tat arrests soured Canada-China relations.

Earlier, a Canadian judge ended extradition proceedings against Meng and lifted her bail conditions, allowing her to return to China for the first time since her arrest in Vancouver’s international airport at the behest of US authorities on December 1, 2018.

Read more:

Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

China welcomes Huawei executive home, silent on freed Canadians

Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization
Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More