Two Canadians freed by China have arrived in Canada after three-way deal

Two Canadians freed from years of detention in China as part of a three-way deal involving the US arrived in their country Saturday and were greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

TV footage aired by CTV showed Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor arriving in Calgary in western Canada and being welcomed and hugged by Trudeau, the culmination of a deal that included Canada releasing the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The Two Michaels, as they have become known in Canada, had been arrested and imprisoned on espionage charges in the days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The seemingly tit-for-tat arrests soured Canada-China relations.

Earlier, a Canadian judge ended extradition proceedings against Meng and lifted her bail conditions, allowing her to return to China for the first time since her arrest in Vancouver’s international airport at the behest of US authorities on December 1, 2018.

