Dubai-based music company buys ‘side-eyeing Chloe’ meme as NFT for $74,000

Famous internet meme ‘side-eyeing Chloe’ has been sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for around $74,000, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The meme features a two-year-old girl, Chloe Clem, giving a disapproving look after her mother surprises her with a trip to Disneyland.

NFTs are digital tokens, stored on a digital ledger (blockchain), that certifies an asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. They can be used to represent digital art in the form of audio, photos or videos.

The Clem family auctioned the NFT off for 25 Ethereum, a cryptocurrency, which was then bought by Dubai-based music production company 3F Music.

The company did not comment on the matter, but Chloe’s mother Katie told the BBC that the family watched the auction from their home in the US state of Utah and were delighted with the sale.

“If we’re going based off meme sales before, it’s a bit lower, but we’re so grateful for what it sold for,” she said.

“The money is awesome but it’s just the fact that we get to do this as a family is so much fun.”

The NFT of the meme was taken from the original video, which was posted to YouTube in 2013 by Chloe’s mother.

The video showed Chloe, who is now 10, and her sister Lily, sitting in the backseat of their parents’ car when they announced that they would be skipping school to go to Disneyland. Lily, overjoyed with the news, cries as Chloe shoots her a reproachful look.

The video was viewed over 20 million times.

Chloe’s mother has said that for now, they were planning to save the Ethereum that they got from the NFT sale.

“In an ever-changing world, it may be worth more next week,” she said, in reference to the volatility of the cryptocurrency’s price.

“We’ll definitely get a Walt Disney holiday out of this next year!”

