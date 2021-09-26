Cargo jet flies through Brisbane skyscrapers, gives onlookers ‘9/11 flashbacks’

Footage of a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 cargo jet flying through skyscrapers in Brisbane has left witnesses in shock with some commenting they had flashbacks of 9/11.

Video of the Boeing C-17A Globemaster III strategic airlift aircraft was filmed flying at the extremly low altitude during a practice run last Thursday.

"A Royal Australian Air Force jet weaves through the skyscrapers of downtown Brisbane, on purpose. It was a rehearsal for an air show, causing immediate flashbacks to 9/11," wrote NBC senior executive Mike Sington on Twitter.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) confirmed in a press release last week that the jet would be conducting several low level rehearsal flypasts in preparation for this year’s Sunsuper Riverfire.

“The rehearsal flight will see two flypasts, one flown at 1000 feet and then the second flown at a height not below 300 feet,” the RAAF said.

“Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimising the impact on local communities,” they added.

