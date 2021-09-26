.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany’s CDU chancellor candidate vows to try to build conservative-led government

  • Font
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet waves after addressing supporters during an electoral meeting in Warendorf, western Germany, on September 18, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet waves after addressing supporters during an electoral meeting in Warendorf, western Germany, on September 18, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Germany’s CDU chancellor candidate vows to try to build conservative-led government

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Germany’s conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election,” Laschet told his supporters after first projected results put his conservative bloc a whisker behind the Social Democrats. One exit poll had put them neck-and-neck.

“We will do everything possible to build a conservative-led government because Germans now need a future coalition that modernizes our country,” he said. “It will probably be the first time that we will have a government with three partners.”

Read more:

German CDU/CSU conservatives, Social Democrat tied in national election: Exit poll

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

Germany’s Merkel in campaign finale seeks to swing tight race to her party

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More