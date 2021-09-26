Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill defendant in Indian courtroom

A defendant standing trial for murder has been killed by two men in a New Delhi courtroom, CNN reported.

Believed to be members of a rival criminal gang, the two gunmen were dressed as lawyers and opened fire on Friday while a jailed gang member was being presented in court, according to Delhi Police.

“Two gangsters killed in immediate counter fire by police as they opened fire in lawyers’ attire at a gangster UTP (Under Trial Prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred,” Delhi Police wrote in a tweet.

Police announced that an inquiry into the incident will be opened, CNN reported.

According to CNN affiliate News 18, Jitender Gogi, who was jailed last year for involvement in numerous criminal cases, was shot while appearing in Rohini Court, a large court complex, for a hearing. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Gogi was arrested in April for his alleged involvement in 19 murder and attempted murder cases, News 18 reported.

