Haunted house actor stabs 11-year-old boy's foot while trying to scare him

An 11-year-old boy stabbed in the foot by a haunted house actor at a fairground in Ohio was an accident, the business-owner claimed, according to CNN.

The child was about to begin walking through the popular horror attraction 7 Floors of Hell in Berea, when a worker holding a real Bowie knife tried to scare him and struck his foot on September 18, Rodney Geffert, president of Night Scream Entertainment which owns 7 Floors of Hell, told CNN.

“He walked up to my son and he was holding the knife, and his intentions were to scare him, but my son responded to him by saying, ‘That's fake. I'm not scared,’” the child’s mother, Karen Bednarski, told CNN affiliate WEWS-TV.

It was then that the actor began dragging the knife and stabbing it on the ground when it struck the young boy’s croc sandals and cut his big toe, WEWS reported.

The child was given first aid, and after being bandaged, he refused further medical attention. Both he and his mother continued into the horror house until they completed the attraction, CNN reported.

“I didn't want to make a scene, of course. I wanted to go about it the appropriate way,” Bednarski said in response, as to why she continued through the horror house.

The 22-year-old 7 Floors of Hell actor was fired, and has been charged with negligent assault.

“He did something he wasn’t supposed to be doing,” CNN reported Geffert as saying. “He went to his car and did this on his own free will and we don't tolerate or put up with that.”

Despite the incident, Geffert says he hopes customers understand that 7 Floors of Hell is a safe attraction and the actor’s actions do not reflect its business.

