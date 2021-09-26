.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Taiwan

  • Font
General view of the Taipei skyline. Reuters)
General view of the Taipei skyline. (Reuters)

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Taiwan

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake was at a depth of 45 kilometer (27.96 miles), EMSC said.

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.1 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 45 km, according to Taiwan News.

No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.

With Reuters

Read more:

No injuries as 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles

Earthquake strikes in Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Afghanistan: US Geological Survey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More