Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 45 kilometer (27.96 miles), EMSC said.

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.1 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 45 km, according to Taiwan News.

No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.

