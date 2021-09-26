.
UK suspends competition laws as fuel stations run dry, PM could call army to deliver

'Out of use' signs are seen on fuel pumps at a filling station that has run out of fuel, in London, Britain, September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
'Out of use' signs are seen on fuel pumps at a filling station that has run out of fuel, in London, Britain, September 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain suspended competition laws on Sunday to allow competing fuel suppliers to share information and coordinate their response to petrol shortages.

“While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains,” business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said following a meeting with industry representatives.

“This is why we will enact the Downstream Oil Protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimized.”

The British army could be called on to deliver fuel to petrol stations running dry across the country under an emergency plan expected to be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

