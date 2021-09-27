Germany’s SPD narrowly wins election with 25.7 percent: Preliminary official results

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats won the general election with 25.7 percent, beating Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, who came in at 24.1 percent, official figures on the website of the country’s election commission showed Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The preliminary results are based on ballots counted in all constituencies. The result is the worst yet for Merkel’s CDU-CSU bloc.

The Green party placed third at 14.8 percent, followed by the liberal FDP at 11.5 percent. The far-right Alternative for Germany garnered 10.3 percent.

Read more:

Germany’s CDU chancellor candidate vows to try to build conservative-led government

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

German CDU/CSU conservatives, Social Democrat tied in national election: Exit poll