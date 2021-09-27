Messaging app Signal goes down due to hosting outage

Messaging app Signal went down as a hosting outage affected parts of its service on Monday, according to a Tweet from the company.

The team is working on restoring the service, the Tweet added.

Signal is a messaging app that prides itself on security and privacy.

The company said it was seeing a record number of new users join in January after new privacy terms were introduced by Facebook, which owns rival messenger WhatsApp.

