Messaging app Signal goes down due to hosting outage

  • Font
This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, shows the Signal encrypted messaging app loading on a smartphone in Paris. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Messaging app Signal went down as a hosting outage affected parts of its service on Monday, according to a Tweet from the company.

The team is working on restoring the service, the Tweet added.

Signal is a messaging app that prides itself on security and privacy.

The company said it was seeing a record number of new users join in January after new privacy terms were introduced by Facebook, which owns rival messenger WhatsApp.

With Reuters

