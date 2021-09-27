Up to 90 pct of UK petrol stations running dry in some areas: Retailers association

British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50 percent to 90 percent of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Some of our members, large groups with a portfolio of sites, report 50 percent are dry as of yesterday, some even report as many as 90 percent are dry as of yesterday,” Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association told Sky.

“So you can see it is quite acute,” he said. “Monday morning is going to start pretty dry.”

Read more:

UK suspends competition laws as fuel stations run dry, PM could call army to deliver

Behave normally, UK transport minister tells Britons queuing for fuel

UK fuel shortage: London drivers feel the pinch as gas stations run dry