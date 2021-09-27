.
Up to 90 pct of UK petrol stations running dry in some areas: Retailers association

A BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, September 26, 2021. (Reuters)
British petrol and diesel stations are running dry across the land, with some big groups in English cities reporting 50 percent to 90 percent of pumps were dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday.

“Some of our members, large groups with a portfolio of sites, report 50 percent are dry as of yesterday, some even report as many as 90 percent are dry as of yesterday,” Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association told Sky.

“So you can see it is quite acute,” he said. “Monday morning is going to start pretty dry.”

