American siblings return home after Beijing lifts exit ban

The US State Department says it would continue to “advocate on behalf of all American citizens in (China) subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.” (File photo)

The Associated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada’s release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the US on fraud charges.

A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the US on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.

A pair of Canadians held in China were also permitted to leave after Canada released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Friday.

The State Department spokesperson, quoted on routine condition of anonymity in an undated statement, added that the US opposes the use of “coercive exit bans against people who are not themselves charged with crimes” and would continue to “advocate on behalf of all American citizens in (China) subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.”

Read more: China says President Xi gave personal orders on handling of Huawei case

