.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Colombian army major in charge of drug crackdown is killed

  • Font
A Colombian police officer operates a drone that measures body temperature, in an area of ??high contagion amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Colombian police officer operates a drone that measures body temperature amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bogota, Colombia May 20, 2020. (Reuters/Luisa Gonzalez)

Colombian army major in charge of drug crackdown is killed

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Colombian army major in charge of drug eradication in one of the country’s biggest coca-growing regions has been killed, the military said Monday.

Coca leaf is used in producing cocaine, of which Colombia is the world’s biggest producer, according to the United Nations, and the United States the biggest consumer.

Major Fulber Norley Ayala Zuluaga, based in the Putumayo department, was shot dead on Sunday night while travelling to a military unit near the border with Ecuador, the military said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It did not identify the killers but said dissident FARC guerillas who defy a 2016 peace agreement with the government is known to operate in the region.

Some 2,500 former FARC fighters remain active in Colombia, financed by drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion of local communities, according to intelligence officials.

With no central leadership, they battle each other, the ELN – Colombia’s last active rebel group – and drug gangs for control of trafficking routes.

President Ivan Duque, in office since 2018, has redoubled efforts to clamp down on the drug trade, with soldiers destroying coca plantations that are the only way of making a living for thousands of peasants and migrant laborers.

According to the UN, Colombia has more than 142,000 hectares under coca cultivation. Putumayo is the third-largest coca-growing region.

Read more:

Car bomb explodes inside Colombia military base, 36 injured

Colombia sends military to western province after four die during protests

Russia expels Colombian diplomats in tit-for-tat move after spying accusations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Top Content
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More