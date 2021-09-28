.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Mexico celebrates 200 years of independence from Spain

  • Font
Portraits of Mexican heroes of the Independence are projected onto the Metropolitan Cathedral during the 200th Anniversary of the Consummation of Mexican Independence at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 27, 2021. (AFP)
Portraits of Mexican heroes of the Independence are projected onto the Metropolitan Cathedral during the 200th Anniversary of the Consummation of Mexican Independence at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

Mexico celebrates 200 years of independence from Spain

AFP, Mexico City

Published: Updated:

Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence from Spain on Monday with a commemoration featuring fireworks, theatre, and pyrotechnics in the capital’s central plaza.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The event in Mexico City’s Zocalo square, once the heart of the Aztec empire, was headed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“What we experienced that day, 200 years ago, marked forever our political separation with Spain,” said AMLO, the acronym by which the president is known.

Multiple countries sent congratulatory messages, including US President Joe Biden, who assured that his country “has no closer friend than Mexico.”

“I look forward to all that our two nations will accomplish together in the years to come,” Biden said in recorded video.

Portraits of Mexican heroes of the Independence are projected onto the Metropolitan Cathedral during the 200th Anniversary of the Consummation of Mexican Independence at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 27, 2021. (AFP)
Portraits of Mexican heroes of the Independence are projected onto the Metropolitan Cathedral during the 200th Anniversary of the Consummation of Mexican Independence at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

Pope Francis’ congratulations included an acknowledgment of the Catholic Church’s “sins” in Mexico.

AMLO has asked the Spanish government and the Vatican several times to apologize for the “massacres and oppression” committed in the name of colonizing and evangelizing the indigenous peoples of Mexico.

“Both my predecessors and I have asked for forgiveness for personal and social sins,” Pope Francis wrote.

In a ceremony that limited visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers used theatre, multimedia displays, and pyrotechnics to illustrate the country’s pre-Hispanic history, including the war for independence.

The staging is part of a series of events organized by the Mexican government to mark the 700th anniversary of the founding of the Aztec capital and the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquest.

Most Mexicans have mixed European and indigenous ancestry and have contrasting feelings about the violence of the conquest, which imposed culture, language, and religion on the country.

As part of Monday’s celebration, Italian general Roberto Riccardi was awarded the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction granted to a foreigner in Mexico, for his work in the recovery of archaeological pieces.

Since 2018, 5,746 historical artifacts have been repatriated to the country, most of which are archaeological, AMLO said.

Read more:

Biden administration unveils new US plan for young immigrants

Last migrants removed from camp under Texas bridge: US homeland security chief

Yoga teacher charged with starting California wildfire while trying to boil water

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions
Top Content
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More