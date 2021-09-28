Police charge man with murder of London school teacher Sabina Nessa 

British police have charged a man with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she was walking in the streets of south-east London, according to the BBC.

The 28-year-old’s body was found in a park near her home on September 18, where detectives believe she was attacked while on her way to meet a friend the night before.

“Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes, but she never made it to her destination,” Detective Inspector Joe Garrity told reporters last week.

“We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder — as are we — and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”

Koci Selamaj was arrested on Sunday in Eastborne, East Sussex and is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

More than 500 people took part in a vigil that paid tribute to the young teacher on Friday and hundreds paid their respects online, including the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine.

“I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C,” she wrote in a tweet on the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Women safety in London

Nessa’s death sparked concerns over the safety of women in London and acts of violence. Dozens called for an end to male violence against women on social media.

“Sabina Nessa WAS in a public place, she WAS surrounded by people, and it WASN’T late at night. So now what? Now what do we blame? We’re still pushing the message that if women follow certain ‘rules’ they won’t be attacked or killed,” a London-based journalist tweeted.

Sabina Nessa WAS in a public place, she WAS surrounded by people, and it WASN’T late at night. So now what? Now what do we blame? We’re still pushing the message that if women follow certain ‘rules’ they won’t be attacked or killed. — Helena Wadia (@helenawadia) September 23, 2021

“Sabina Nessa was robbed of her life at the age of 28 because of male violence. The vigil tonight was beautiful. Ya Allah protect our women on these streets, what has this world become?” another Twitter user said.

Sabina Nessa was robbed of her life at the age of 28 because of male violence. The vigil tonight was beautiful. Ya Allah protect our women on these streets, what has this world become? Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un #SabinaNessa #justiceforsabiya pic.twitter.com/QQtjH3p4l0 — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) September 24, 2021

