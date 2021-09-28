.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Twitter removes blue badge from Afghan official accounts after Taliban takeover

  • Font
Taliban Afghanistan twitter
This action from Twitter to remove the verification badges included the Taliban-run ministries of foreign affairs, defense and interior, in addition to the presidency’s account as well as the Afghan National Procurement Authority.

Twitter removes blue badge from Afghan official accounts after Taliban takeover

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and seized all the ministries, Twitter has removed the blue verification badge from several accounts of ministries now managed by the hardline group.

This action from Twitter to remove the verification badges included the Taliban-run ministries of foreign affairs, defense and interior, in addition to the presidency’s account as well as the Afghan National Procurement Authority.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blue verification badge still remains in place on the accounts of former President Ashraf Ghani, Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah.

For now, the blue badge has been removed from the account of former Vice President Amrullah Saleh but it still remains in place for second Vice President Sarwar Danesh.

According to the Pajhwok Afghan News outlet, after the fall of Ghani's government, no post has been shared on the Twitter accounts of the ministries.

Read more:

US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general

Pentagon leaders to face hearings in Congress over Afghanistan troop withdrawal

Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35 Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35
Top Content
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Bond stars ‘excited’ ahead of cinema release of “No Time To Die” Bond stars ‘excited’ ahead of cinema release of “No Time To Die”
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More