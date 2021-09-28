Twitter removes blue badge from Afghan official accounts after Taliban takeover

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and seized all the ministries, Twitter has removed the blue verification badge from several accounts of ministries now managed by the hardline group.

This action from Twitter to remove the verification badges included the Taliban-run ministries of foreign affairs, defense and interior, in addition to the presidency’s account as well as the Afghan National Procurement Authority.

The blue verification badge still remains in place on the accounts of former President Ashraf Ghani, Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah.

For now, the blue badge has been removed from the account of former Vice President Amrullah Saleh but it still remains in place for second Vice President Sarwar Danesh.

According to the Pajhwok Afghan News outlet, after the fall of Ghani's government, no post has been shared on the Twitter accounts of the ministries.

