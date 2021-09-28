.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK pleads drivers to refrain from filling old water bottles with fuel at gas stations

  • Font
A 'No Fuel' sign is attached to an empty petrol pump at a BP filling station in Manchester, Britain, September 28, 2021. (Reuters)
A 'No Fuel' sign is attached to an empty petrol pump at a BP filling station in Manchester, Britain, September 28, 2021. (Reuters)

UK pleads drivers to refrain from filling old water bottles with fuel at gas stations

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain’s transport minister pleaded with drivers on Tuesday to refrain from filling up old water bottles with fuel at gas stations after panic buying left pumps dry across major cities.

“We’re starting to see very tentative signs of stabilization which won’t yet be reflected in the queues,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. He added that reserves at many gas stations had been replenished.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The sooner we all return to our normal buying habits, the quicker this gets resolved - and I do appeal to the public to do that. In particular, no more water bottles at petrol stations: its dangerous and not helpful.”

Queues of drivers snaked back from those petrol stations that were still serving in major cities, though dozens of forecourts were closed with signs saying they had no petrol or diesel, Reuters reporters said.

Shapps said the fuel crisis was almost completely due to the COVID pandemic which halted truck licence examinations.

“This problem is almost entirely caused by Coronavirus and the inability during lockdowns to test new HGV drivers,” Shapps said.

“Brexit I hear mentioned a lot, and it no doubt will have been a factor. On the other hand, it’s actually helped us to change rules to be able to test more drivers more quickly - flexibilities that we have received by coming outside of the EU and being able to change the law,” Shapps said.

Read more:

UK government risks ‘crippling’ food security: Industry group

Climate protesters block London’s busy M25 motorway in defiance of court order

UK puts army drivers on standby to tackle widening fuel crisis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions
Top Content
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More