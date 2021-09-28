US  ‘condemns’ North Korea’s missile launch, calls for talks

The US State Department said Monday it “condemns” North Korea’s apparent missile launch and urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

“The United States condemns the DPRK’s missile launch,” the department said in a statement.

“This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and the international community. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue.”

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, amid Pyongyang’s calls for the United States and South Korea to scrap their “hostile policy”.

The South Korean military did not give any more details, while Japan’s defense ministry said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, without elaborating.

The announcement came just before North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations urged the US to give up its hostile policy towards Pyongyang and said no one could deny his country’s right to self defense and to test weapons.

North Korea accused Seoul and Washington of “double standards,” saying they denounced its weapons development while continuing their own military activities.

On Sept. 15, North and South Korea both test fired ballistic missiles, the latest volley in a race in which the rivals have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons.

At the time, Washington condemned the North Korean test - and a separate test days earlier of what experts said could be its first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead - as a threat to its neighbors. It did not mention Seoul’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

